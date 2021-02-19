Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Milestone Scientific (MLSS) with bullish sentiments.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 75.2% and a 68.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.67, representing an 113.7% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Milestone Scientific, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.05, close to its 52-week high of $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Aethlon Medical, and Venus Concept.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Milestone Scientific with a $7.00 average price target.

