Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Veru (VERU), Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Veru (VERU) and Aethlon Medical (AEMD) with bullish sentiments.

Veru (VERU)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja reiterated a Buy rating on Veru today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.91, close to its 52-week high of $24.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Veru has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, implying a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Aethlon Medical yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 55.9% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aethlon Medical with a $6.00 average price target.

