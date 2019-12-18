Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Atossa Genetics (ATOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Atossa Genetics (ATOS) with bullish sentiments.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $218.64, close to its 52-week high of $225.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $232.39, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $231.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atossa Genetics (ATOS)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group upgraded Atossa Genetics to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.2% and a 28.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Atossa Genetics.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.