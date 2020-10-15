Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Vericel (VCEL), SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vericel (VCEL) and SCYNEXIS (SCYX) with bullish sentiments.

Vericel (VCEL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Vericel today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.05, close to its 52-week high of $22.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 37.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.38, close to its 52-week low of $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25, a 453.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.