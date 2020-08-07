Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Vaxart (VXRT), Replimune Group (REPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRT) and Replimune Group (REPL) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $14.50 average price target.

Replimune Group (REPL)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.70, close to its 52-week high of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Replimune Group with a $30.40 average price target.

