Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Vaxart (VXRT), IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRT) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 50.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaxart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.49.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 51.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.