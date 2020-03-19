Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), Marinus (MRNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Marinus (MRNS) with bullish sentiments.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 32.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50, implying a 250.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.75 price target.

Marinus (MRNS)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Marinus today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -14.8% and a 28.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, a 361.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

