Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) with bullish sentiments.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, which is an 114.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $226.10, close to its 52-week high of $235.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Schott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Schott covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merck & Company, Bristol Myers, and Organon & Co.

Eli Lilly & Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $225.80, representing a 0.7% upside. In a report issued on June 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $216.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LLY: