Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Urogen Pharma (URGN), Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Urogen Pharma (URGN), Albireo Pharma (ALBO) and Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50, a 100.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.60, which is a 102.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

In a report released yesterday, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 38.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.60, which is a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $116.00 price target.

