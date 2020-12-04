Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON), Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON), Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) with bullish sentiments.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.15, close to its 52-week high of $10.65.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 57.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals with a $8.75 average price target.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Jounce Therapeutics today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 45.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jounce Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.92, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 52.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Liquidia Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.33, representing a 79.5% upside. In a report issued on November 25, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

