Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Thermo Fisher (TMO), Dexcom (DXCM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Thermo Fisher (TMO), Dexcom (DXCM) and Laboratory (LH) with bullish sentiments.

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher on April 29 and set a price target of $545.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $470.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 79.5% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thermo Fisher is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $542.86, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $540.00 price target.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson reiterated a Buy rating on Dexcom on April 30 and set a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $386.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 72.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tandem Diabetes Care, Patterson Companies, and DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $457.82, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Laboratory (LH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reiterated a Buy rating on Laboratory on April 29 and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $265.87, close to its 52-week high of $269.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Laboratory with a $285.50 average price target, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

