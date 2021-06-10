Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), 89bio (ETNB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and 89bio (ETNB) with bullish sentiments.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.2% and a 44.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

89bio (ETNB)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on 89bio today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.06, close to its 52-week low of $16.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 89bio with a $57.00 average price target, implying a 185.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 31, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

