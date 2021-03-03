Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA), Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) and Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) with bullish sentiments.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Taysha Gene Therapies today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.21.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.2% and a 59.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Taysha Gene Therapies with a $42.00 average price target, representing a 64.7% upside. In a report issued on February 23, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strongbridge Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

