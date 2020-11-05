Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: T2 Biosystems (TTOO), Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on T2 Biosystems (TTOO), Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) and Amarin (AMRN) with bullish sentiments.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T2 Biosystems with a $3.13 average price target, implying a 107.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

Merrill Lynch analyst Bob Hopkins reiterated a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.50, close to its 52-week high of $52.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hopkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Hopkins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.11, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Amarin (AMRN)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Amarin today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.99, close to its 52-week low of $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.3% and a 29.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.70, an 114.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

