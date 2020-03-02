Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), Ligand Pharma (LGND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) and Ligand Pharma (LGND) with bullish sentiments.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17, close to its 52-week low of $1.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 39.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $237.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 40.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ligand Pharma with a $160.00 average price target, representing a 58.2% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Benchmark Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

