Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), Celldex (CLDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), Celldex (CLDX) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) with bullish sentiments.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 58.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, a 471.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Dawson James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Celldex (CLDX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.08, close to its 52-week high of $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 55.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celldex with a $16.00 average price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.92, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Minerva Neurosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.40, which is a 144.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

