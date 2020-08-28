Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), EDAP TMS (EDAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), EDAP TMS (EDAP) and Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF) with bullish sentiments.

SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide yesterday and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #525 out of 6913 analysts.

SLANG Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EDAP TMS (EDAP)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EDAP TMS, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 33.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EDAP TMS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Molecular Partners AG today and set a price target of CHF25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Molecular Partners AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.