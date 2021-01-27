Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), Medios AG (MEDOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) and Medios AG (MEDOF) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Credit Suisse analyst Max Yates maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG today and set a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.95, close to its 52-week high of $54.70.

Yates has an average return of 22.6% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Yates is ranked #1447 out of 7257 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $55.57 average price target, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medios AG (MEDOF)

In a report issued on January 25, Charlotte Friedrichs from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Medios AG, with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #939 out of 7257 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medios AG with a $57.18 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.