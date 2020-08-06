Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) and Globus Medical (GMED) with bullish sentiments.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.26, close to its 52-week high of $27.59.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 55.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.33, representing a 44.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.72, close to its 52-week low of $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 48.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.50, a 164.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical to Buy, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.66.

Wittes has an average return of 12.0% when recommending Globus Medical.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is ranked #751 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.82, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

