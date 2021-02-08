Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Regeneron (REGN), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $498.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 53.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $673.10, which is a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $630.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings on February 5 and set a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.89, close to its 52-week high of $170.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Nephew Snats, SeaSpine Holdings, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $173.56 average price target, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $61.00 average price target, which is a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.