Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Regeneron (REGN), Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Regeneron, with a price target of $725.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $489.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $658.36.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Phasebio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phasebio Pharmaceuticals with a $15.00 average price target, representing a 272.2% upside. In a report issued on March 11, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

