Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Quanterix (QTRX), Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quanterix (QTRX) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Quanterix (QTRX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.4% and a 66.3% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanterix with a $91.00 average price target.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aptose Biosciences, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.75.

