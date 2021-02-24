Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Pulse Biosciences (PLSE), Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE), Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Celldex (CLDX) with bullish sentiments.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

In a report released yesterday, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pulse Biosciences, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.2% and a 55.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trillium Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pulse Biosciences with a $46.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $38.00 average price target, implying a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Celldex (CLDX)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.71, close to its 52-week high of $29.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 55.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Celldex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.33, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.