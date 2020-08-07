Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Provention Bio (PRVB), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Provention Bio (PRVB), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) and Cytokinetics (CYTK) with bullish sentiments.

Provention Bio (PRVB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Provention Bio, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Provention Bio with a $30.00 average price target, implying a 167.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 41.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theravance Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.60, which is a 70.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.25, representing an 80.5% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

