Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Portola Pharma (PTLA), Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Portola Pharma (PTLA), Moderna (MRNA) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) with bullish sentiments.

Portola Pharma (PTLA)

In a report released yesterday, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Portola Pharma, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.52, close to its 52-week low of $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Portola Pharma with a $24.40 average price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released yesterday, Geoff Meacham from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.16, close to its 52-week high of $29.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 59.8% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and United Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.86, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 42.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Kadmon Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.58, a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

