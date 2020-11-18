Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Pfizer (PFE), Cellectis SA (CLLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pfizer (PFE) and Cellectis SA (CLLS) with bullish sentiments.

Pfizer (PFE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 46.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $41.42 average price target.

Cellectis SA (CLLS)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Cellectis SA today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectis SA with a $28.60 average price target, a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

