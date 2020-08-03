Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) and ImmunoGen (IMGN) with bullish sentiments.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.07, close to its 52-week low of $19.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $52.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.67.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.25, representing an 82.1% upside. In a report issued on July 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

