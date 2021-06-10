Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), AB Science SA (ABSCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) and AB Science SA (ABSCF) with bullish sentiments.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report released today, Robert LeBoyer from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.46.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is ranked #418 out of 7545 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Onconova Therapeutics with a $35.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AB Science SA (ABSCF)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on AB Science SA, with a price target of EUR10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.00, close to its 52-week low of $9.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 49.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AB Science SA with a $12.17 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.