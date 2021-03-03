Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Omeros (OMER), Nephros (NEPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Omeros (OMER) and Nephros (NEPH) with bullish sentiments.

Omeros (OMER)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Omeros yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.4% and a 60.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Omeros with a $25.50 average price target.

Nephros (NEPH)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Nephros, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

Nephros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

