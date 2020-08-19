Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), Mylan (MYL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) and Mylan (MYL) with bullish sentiments.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.58, close to its 52-week high of $9.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.67, a 62.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mylan (MYL)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Mylan yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

Mylan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, which is a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.