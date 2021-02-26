Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: NuVasive (NUVA), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NuVasive (NUVA) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

NuVasive (NUVA)

Needham analyst David Saxon reiterated a Buy rating on NuVasive today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 48.2% and a 91.7% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Globus Medical, and SI-Bone.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.1% and a 38.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $26.67 average price target, representing a 64.7% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.