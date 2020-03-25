Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Novavax (NVAX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 32.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.75, which is a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.4% and a 18.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, which is a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

