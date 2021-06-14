Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Novavax (NVAX), Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX) and Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $286.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $209.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 60.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.60, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Evelo Biosciences, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 49.5% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evelo Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.67.

