Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Novavax (NVAX), Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 48.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $323.00, representing an 89.3% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 46.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.33, implying an 118.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.