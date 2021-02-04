Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Nkarta (NKTX), Biocept (BIOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nkarta (NKTX), Biocept (BIOC) and Infinity Pharma (INFI) with bullish sentiments.

Nkarta (NKTX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 47.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Nkarta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biocept (BIOC)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Biocept, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 64.3% and a 65.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biocept is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 74.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinity Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.