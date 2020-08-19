Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Neovasc (NVCN), Urovant Sciences (UROV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neovasc (NVCN), Urovant Sciences (UROV) and Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) with bullish sentiments.

Neovasc (NVCN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Neovasc today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.08, close to its 52-week low of $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 36.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neovasc with a $10.00 average price target, implying a 367.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Noble Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Urovant Sciences (UROV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Urovant Sciences, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 54.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Urovant Sciences with a $28.00 average price target.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.15, close to its 52-week high of $63.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 45.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcturus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.00, a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

