Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Mustang Bio (MBIO), TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mustang Bio (MBIO), TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) and BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Mustang Bio, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 46.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Mustang Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67, which is a 147.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TFF Pharmaceuticals and a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFF Pharmaceuticals with a $25.67 average price target.

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS today and set a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BerGenBio AS with a $7.16 average price target, which is a 142.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a NOK66.00 price target.

