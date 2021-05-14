Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Molecular Templates (MTEM), Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Molecular Templates (MTEM), Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) with bullish sentiments.

Molecular Templates (MTEM)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Templates, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.34, close to its 52-week low of $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 46.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Molecular Templates has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.17.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Fate Therapeutics, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Aptose Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $113.38 average price target, a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Frequency Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.05, close to its 52-week low of $7.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Frequency Therapeutics with a $18.00 average price target, implying a 79.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

