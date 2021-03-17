Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Moderna (MRNA), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNA), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Marinus (MRNS) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Moderna, with a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $156.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.08, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 46.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $45.57 average price target, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Marinus (MRNS)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Marinus yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $30.50 average price target, representing a 93.0% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

