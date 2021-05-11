Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) with bullish sentiments.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $240.14, representing a 66.8% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.89, close to its 52-week low of $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.1% and a 17.3% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.25, implying an 88.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

