Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), Pharvaris (PHVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) and Pharvaris (PHVS) with bullish sentiments.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.31, close to its 52-week high of $65.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merit Medical Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.60, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Pharvaris (PHVS)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Pharvaris today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.86, close to its 52-week low of $23.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pharvaris with a $46.67 average price target, which is an 82.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

