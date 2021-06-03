Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Merck & Company (MRK), Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Merck & Company (MRK) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with bullish sentiments.

Merck & Company (MRK)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.91, close to its 52-week low of $71.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 34.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.63, representing a 23.8% upside. In a report released today, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.00, close to its 52-week low of $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 43.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals with a $46.25 average price target.

