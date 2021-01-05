Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: MEI Pharma (MEIP), Cogent Biosciences (COGT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on MEI Pharma (MEIP), Cogent Biosciences (COGT) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) with bullish sentiments.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Evertts PhD from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #1125 out of 7185 analysts.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.88, which is a 256.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Brookline Capital Markets also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $11.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cogent Biosciences (COGT)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cogent Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 73.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cogent Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.33, which is a 57.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.49.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.9% and a 57.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.