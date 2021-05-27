Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Medtronic (MDT), Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Medtronic (MDT) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) with bullish sentiments.

Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Medtronic, with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.09, close to its 52-week high of $132.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 57.2% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $138.89 average price target, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.00, close to its 52-week low of $25.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vir Biotechnology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.25, a 97.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $80.00 price target.

