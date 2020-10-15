Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Medtronic (MDT), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Medtronic (MDT), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) with bullish sentiments.

Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Medtronic, with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $119.35 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on October 6, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $271.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 46.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $307.38, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $36.60 average price target, implying a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on RVNC: