Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Medivir AB (MVRBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Medivir AB (MVRBF) with bullish sentiments.

Medivir AB (MVRBF)

In a report issued on March 24, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Medivir AB, with a price target of SEK30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.99, close to its 52-week low of $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Medivir AB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.44.

