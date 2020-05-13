Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Matinas BioPharma (MTNB), Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB), Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) and Gamida Cell (GMDA) with bullish sentiments.

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Matinas BioPharma today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.75, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 39.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Matinas BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50, a 343.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Rubius Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Gamida Cell today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 37.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gamida Cell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, implying a 167.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

