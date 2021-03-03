Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Pulmonx (LUNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Pulmonx (LUNG) and Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) with bullish sentiments.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $179.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 45.2% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Theratechnologies, and Intercept Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.91, implying a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

Pulmonx (LUNG)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Pulmonx, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pulmonx with a $59.00 average price target.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.19, close to its 52-week high of $33.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Travere Therapeutics with a $43.00 average price target, a 47.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

