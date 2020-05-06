Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: MacroGenics (MGNX), Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MacroGenics (MGNX) and Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) with bullish sentiments.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MacroGenics with a $16.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Agile Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Agile Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AGRX: