Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) with bullish sentiments.

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Logicbio Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics, with a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.32, a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

